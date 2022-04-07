Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of TARS opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $369.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $39.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

