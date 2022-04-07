LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LifeWorks in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for LifeWorks’ FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

LifeWorks (TSE:LWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$258.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$260.40 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

