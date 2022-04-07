FY2022 EPS Estimates for Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Decreased by Analyst

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will earn ($1.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.08). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JSPR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ JSPR opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $205,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.