Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Weichai Power Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Weichai Power in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst X. Lei anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weichai Power’s FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEICY opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Weichai Power has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

