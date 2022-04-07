Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Weichai Power Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Weichai Power in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst X. Lei anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weichai Power’s FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Weichai Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.
