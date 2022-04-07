National Bank Financial Weighs in on Invesque Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Invesque in a research note issued on Sunday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Invesque’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$65.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Invesque from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of IVQ stock opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. Invesque has a fifty-two week low of C$1.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.22. The stock has a market cap of C$98.41 million and a P/E ratio of -6.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.48.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

