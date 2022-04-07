First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $680.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.12.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 72.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1,274.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 94.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares (Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.