First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.33 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

