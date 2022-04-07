Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) to Sell

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.80. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,289,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after acquiring an additional 207,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,550,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 149.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 123,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

