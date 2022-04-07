Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is a precious metals exploration & gold mining company focused on district scale gold discoveries within North Central Nevada. The Company’s flagship property is the Railroad Project, located in Elko County, Nevada. Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is based in Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Standard Ventures currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSV opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.03. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSV. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 142,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 166,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 103,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

