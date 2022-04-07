CGI (NYSE:GIB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

GIB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.