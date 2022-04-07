Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €179.00 by Morgan Stanley

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €179.00 ($196.70) price objective by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($230.77) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($192.31) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($160.11) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €177.75 ($195.33).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück stock opened at €148.60 ($163.30) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($127.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €160.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €161.08.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.