Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €75.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHL. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.89 ($72.41).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €55.98 ($61.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.21. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €45.17 ($49.64) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($74.35). The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.