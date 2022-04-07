Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €171.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €171.00 ($187.91) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ETR:PFV opened at €171.00 ($187.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.43. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a one year low of €152.80 ($167.91) and a one year high of €226.00 ($248.35). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €174.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €191.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64.
