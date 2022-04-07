Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.70, but opened at $42.51. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Affirm shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 270,061 shares.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Affirm by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Affirm by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 157.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also

