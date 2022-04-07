Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Up 2% on Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $192.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $167.01 and last traded at $166.61. 116,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,807,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.36.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,615 shares of company stock worth $82,000,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $320.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.