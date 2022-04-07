SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Trading Up 3.5% After Strong Earnings

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 25,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 700,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The business had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 62.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.14.

SMART Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.