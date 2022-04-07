Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Head to Head Review

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) and Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Taseko Mines and Barrick Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taseko Mines and Barrick Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $345.68 million 1.81 $29.10 million $0.10 21.90 Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 3.65 $2.02 billion $1.14 21.59

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. Barrick Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 8.46% 13.48% 3.98% Barrick Gold 16.87% 6.42% 4.42%

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Taseko Mines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

