GAP (NYSE:GPS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. GAP traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 195447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in GAP by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 192,384 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after acquiring an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About GAP (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

