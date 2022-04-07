Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €6.30 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.92) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.22 ($7.94).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €7.03 ($7.73) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a 52 week high of €11.72 ($12.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.60.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

