Suncor Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 28,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,277,000 after purchasing an additional 859,600 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after purchasing an additional 864,556 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,798 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 828,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

SU opened at $32.39 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

