Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYSGet Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $53.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elys Game Technology (Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.