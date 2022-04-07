Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $53.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

