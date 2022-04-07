Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:AEE opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

