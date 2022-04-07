Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,988,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Xerox by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 50,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 66,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. Xerox has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

