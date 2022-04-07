Financial Contrast: Ouster (NYSE:OUST) versus CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CleanTech Acquisition and Ouster, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ouster has a consensus price target of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 175.27%. Given Ouster’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Ouster -279.89% -38.56% -32.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Ouster’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Ouster $33.58 million 23.93 -$93.98 million ($0.84) -5.54

CleanTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ouster.

Summary

CleanTech Acquisition beats Ouster on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Ouster Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

