Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rocket Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RKT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

RKT opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,100 shares of company stock worth $543,056. 93.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.