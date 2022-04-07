Brokers Set Expectations for Cumulus Media Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.
CMLS stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $205.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.
Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.
