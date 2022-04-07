Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) will announce $56.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $32.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $283.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.82 million to $290.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $314.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.66 million to $317.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CLDT stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $643.72 million, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
