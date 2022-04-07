Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) will announce $56.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $32.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $283.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.82 million to $290.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $314.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.66 million to $317.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLDT stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $643.72 million, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

