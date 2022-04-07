KeyCorp Comments on Carpenter Technology Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a report released on Sunday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

