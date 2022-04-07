Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Acquires £138.62 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 58 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 239 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £138.62 ($181.80).

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.15) on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 191.90 ($2.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 334 ($4.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 238.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 243.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.59) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 356.57 ($4.68).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

