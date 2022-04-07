Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Lifted by Analyst

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Express in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.71. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.71.

NYSE:AXP opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.51. The company has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.