Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given a C$23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OR. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.90.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$16.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of -118.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.50. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$13.60 and a one year high of C$18.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

