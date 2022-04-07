Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$23.25

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.50.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$14.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.20. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

