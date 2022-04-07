Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$23.25

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.27% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.50.
Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$14.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.20. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$18.72.
About Torex Gold Resources (Get Rating)
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
