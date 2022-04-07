Piper Sandler Weighs in on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PMT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

NYSE PMT opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 723.10%.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

