Raymond James Analysts Give MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) a C$28.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.71.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$20.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 388.27. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$16.74 and a one year high of C$29.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.08.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

