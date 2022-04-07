Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Logiq, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Logiq in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Logiq’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Mackie initiated coverage on Logiq in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LGIQ opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Logiq has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

