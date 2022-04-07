Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$1.15 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.65. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC set a C$1.65 price target on shares of Ascot Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

AOT opened at C$0.95 on Tuesday. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$413.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

