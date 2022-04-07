Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Target Price to C$7.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.83.

CJR.B stock opened at C$4.77 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$4.34 and a 52-week high of C$6.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.18. The stock has a market cap of C$993.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

