MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Michael J. Bell Sells 7,782 Shares

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Bell sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.41), for a total value of £20,233.20 ($26,535.34).
Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.54) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 241.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 227.91. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.67). The company has a market capitalization of £43.73 million and a P/E ratio of 16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.
MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile (Get Rating)
