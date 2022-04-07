MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Michael J. Bell Sells 7,782 Shares

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Bell sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.41), for a total value of £20,233.20 ($26,535.34).

Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.54) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 241.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 227.91. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.67). The company has a market capitalization of £43.73 million and a P/E ratio of 16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings.

