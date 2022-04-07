Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Philip Morris International (PM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM):

3/31/2022 – Philip Morris International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Philip Morris International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Philip Morris International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Philip Morris International was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $116.00.

3/15/2022 – Philip Morris International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2022 – Philip Morris International was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

2/25/2022 – Philip Morris International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $120.00.

2/17/2022 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Philip Morris International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

PM stock opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.98. The stock has a market cap of $153.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

