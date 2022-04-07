Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 7,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 243,959 shares.The stock last traded at $173.56 and had previously closed at $185.07.

The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.48.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

