Barclays Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €185.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €185.00 ($203.30) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($140.66) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($192.31) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €163.08 ($179.21).

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €144.14 ($158.40) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($71.30) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($83.89). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €146.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €152.68.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

