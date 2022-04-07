GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.02, but opened at $20.58. GoodRx shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 4,341 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of -0.47.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

