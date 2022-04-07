Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.00 ($27.47) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($28.02) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($37.36) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at €21.91 ($24.08) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.86. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of €41.88 ($46.02) and a twelve month high of €52.26 ($57.43).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.