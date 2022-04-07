Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €81.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($89.01) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($74.18) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($80.22) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cancom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €71.79 ($78.89).

Shares of Cancom stock opened at €55.65 ($61.15) on Monday. Cancom has a 12-month low of €45.65 ($50.16) and a 12-month high of €64.82 ($71.23). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

