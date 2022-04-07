Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G – Get Rating) has been given a €23.00 ($25.27) price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €18.75 ($20.60) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($19.78) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($24.84) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.33) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.79 ($21.74).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($15.00) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($18.11).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.