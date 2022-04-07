DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €20.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) has been given a €20.50 ($22.53) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($20.88) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($26.59) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.14 ($21.03).

Shares of DIC Asset stock opened at €14.20 ($15.60) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.11. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €13.06 ($14.35) and a 12-month high of €16.19 ($17.79). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.86. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.03.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

