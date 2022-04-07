Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €65.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.48 ($71.96).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.