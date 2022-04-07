Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $72.00. The company traded as high as $48.62 and last traded at $48.54. 4,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 103,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

