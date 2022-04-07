Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from €80.00 to €75.00. The stock traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 95470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kion Group from €86.00 ($94.51) to €84.00 ($92.31) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

