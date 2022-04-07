Centamin (LON:CEY) PT Raised to GBX 114

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 108 ($1.42) to GBX 114 ($1.50) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 120.33 ($1.58).

CEY opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.45. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.81.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

